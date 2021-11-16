J6 Paraders Confess to Whiteness as DoJ Runs Roughshod

















The January 6 riot/parade had NOTHING AT ALL to do with race, yet Democrats have rewritten the narrative to make people think it was not only about that, but all about that. Since most of those arrested can’t afford lawyers, they are assigned anti-Trump Leftists who re-educate and humiliate them. It’s the price they pay for their release.

Glenn Greenwald posted on Twitter that “one of the problems for the J6 defendants is many are impoverished and can’t afford lawyers. The pro bono or civil liberties lawyers won’t touch their cases and the DoJ has almost no resistance.”

“If people really believed this were an Insurrection and a Coup designed to overthrow the US Government, institute fascist rule and kidnap and murder AOC, they’d be out everyday protesting that those involved are getting no jail time and nobody has been charged with those crimes,” he said.

“I mean, if I really believed my country suffered an Insurrection, that huge numbers of seditious traitors came close to overthrowing the government and kidnapping my most beloved leaders, only to watch my party’s DOJ and courts treat many of them like jaywalkers, I’d be *furious.”

He added, “By the way: there is no law that makes non-violent trespassing a felony. So how are federal prosecutors managing to charge so many defendants they admit used no violence with felonies? To convert it into one, the DoJ has invented a warped theory about what the Sarbanes-Oxley of 2002 was intended to criminalize, insisting that the obstruction of justice provisions of that law, intended to regulate Wall Street, somehow apply to the January 6 certification vote at the Capitol. They are trying to claim that the ministerial act of J6 was actually an evidentiary proceeding on the question of whether the electoral votes were valid.”

The Left does it all the time. They take laws intended for an entirely different purpose and craft them into something unrecognizable to suit their purposes. They did that with Obamacare so they wouldn’t have to vote on it again. If the Senate had to vote for it again, it would have failed.

Julie Kelly responded in agreement and with an example from the re-education of J6 parader Anna Morgan-Lloyd.

CONFESSION OF A PRIVILEGED PERSON BORN IN A GENOCIDAL NATION

“My lawyer has given me names of books and movies to help me see what life is like for others in our country. I’ve learned that even though we live in a wonderful country things still need to improve. People of all colors should feel as safe as I do to walk down the street.”

That comes from a white privilege book report Anna Morgan-Lloyd was forced to write at the urging of her far-left lawyer.

The 49-year old grandmother of five from Indiana was charged with four counts of trespassing and disorderly conduct even though she walked through an open door and was inside the building for about five minutes. She damaged nothing.

She was ratted out by a county worker who saw her J6 posts on Facebook. She was allowed to plead to one count of parading after she agreed to undergo a reeducation exercise her lawyer requested.

Her lawyer, Heather Shaner, explained her belief in a HuffPo interview that “this is the most wonderful country in the world, it’s been great for all kinds of immigrant groups, except for the fact that it was born of genocide of the Native Americans and the enslavement of people.”

