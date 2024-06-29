Good News! Aides Say Biden Is Good for a Few Hours a Day

This is not satire. Aside from the sarcasm, this is the report.

Axios reports that White House aides are now admitting why they only schedule things for Biden for a few hours each day. It’s good news. I thought he was good for nothing.

Biden is only good from about 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Before or after that, his body and mind aren’t dependable.

So, he’s dependable from 10 to 4. We just have to convince Xi and Vlad not to attack except during those hours. Problem solved!

Biden’s miscues and limitations are more familiar inside the White House.

The time of day is important as to which of the two Bidens will appear.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Biden is dependably engaged, and many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.

Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides told Axios.

We got to see bad Biden during the debate.

The media is pretending they needed the White House to tell them the truth when the truth was obvious for four years. I couldn’t understand why people didn’t see it.

Democrats knew this and did it to us anyway. It’s unfathomable. And Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, the Soros family all want him to win the election. What does that say about them? What they have done to this country is disgraceful. How many in Congress knew?

Nothing matters to these people except keeping in power.

Related