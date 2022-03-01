VP Giggles Tells 81 Million Americans Something They Needed to Hear

Celebrating Black History Month and Joe Biden nominating the first black female for the Supreme Court, the White House held a lavish event blathering about all the things they allegedly did for black people.

We already addressed the Biden gaffes, but Kamala was not to be outdone.

Kamala Harris breaks down what is happening between Ukraine and Russia: “Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine.”

And if Joe Biden is determined to be unfit, she is going to be your president.

Kamala is in charge of the Ukraine crisis and has succeeded in this as she did at the border or on any of her foreign trips.

As she says here, you get what you voted for, all 81 million of you:

NUCLEAR EXPLOSION GUIDELINES

Don’t worry, our government is functioning without missing a beat. FEMA changed its nuclear war alert. Just in case you are facing imminent death from a nuke, don’t forget to wear a mask and social distance so you don’t catch COV while in the bomb shelter.

In case of a nuclear explosion, FEMA warns to try to keep 6 ft social distance and wear a mask for covid. You can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/LfxFX1dZoS — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 27, 2022

FEMA has updated their nuclear explosion guidelines to take account for covid. This is 100% real. pic.twitter.com/qHpFDEs4t2 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 28, 2022

