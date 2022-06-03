It’s Over! Dr. Oz Wins GOP Primary – McCormick Concedes

Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick conceded the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for US Senate to heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz on Friday.

McCormick said he called Oz to concede.

“It’s now clear to me with the recount now largely complete that we have a nominee,” he said at a campaign party in a Pittsburgh hotel. “Tonight is really about all of us coming together.”

Before the recount, Oz led by 971 votes out of 1.34 million votes counted. The AP hasn’t called it but reported about the concession.

Does the media decide who wins now?

Anyway, there was only a .07% difference between the two candidates.

Oz, a Trump-supported candidate will go up against Progressive Democrat John Fetterman. This is a critical race in deciding who controls the Senate.

Fetterman, a committed progressive, wants a soda tax. That’s who he is in a nutshell.

