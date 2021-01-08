Storming the Capitol, cool in 2018, insurrection in 2020

Opinion

“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.” ~ John F. Kennedy, Jr.

“In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” “Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.” “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” “The time is always right to do what is right.” ~ Martin Luther King, Jr.

We’ve been here before – storming the Capitol I mean. Democrats did it in 2018 to object to Justice Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

WE WERE THERE

The Sentinel had people in D.C. and I was supposed to go but had to give away my spot at the last minute. We are traditional Americans, not lunatics. In the past, I’ve covered Tea Party rallies and never saw violence from the right — ever. This last event involved a small number causing chaos in relation to the numbers who went. Judging from the streets that were filled with rally-goers, we believe there were two million. Contrary to what you heard, only hundreds, perhaps a couple of hundred, were in the Capitol. Most just followed the crowd and posed for photos smiling because they didn’t see the seriousness of their situation. They were not there to cause trouble for the most part.

The crowd was described to me by everyone I spoke with as benign. People were smiling, calm, laughing, and no one was riled up after listening to President Trump’s speech — no one.

We listened at home and there was nothing in that speech that indicated people should break into the Capitol violently.

The whole thing smells of a possible set up. Something’s not right, but we will wait and see.

68 OUT OF 2 MILLION?

So far, 68 people were arrested out of a couple of million or hundreds of thousands if you believe some reports. Not all of the people in the Capitol building realized their behavior was criminal.

Honestly, I only spotted one radical leftist in the crowd, John Sullivan. Antifa-expert Andy Ngo said he didn’t see any Antifa that he knows in the crowds. That doesn’t mean they weren’t there. It seems like the perpetrators were right-wing radicals, but let’s wait and see who is charged as ringleaders. But please know the Boogaloo Boys are not right-wing — they’re socialists.

The majority of the people were just normal Americans although far-left NPR called them all right-wing extremists.

GOP COWARDS

Republicans are folding so quickly, my head is spinning. Instead of standing up for their supporters, even in bad times, they’re resigning, railing, and decrying. Stop it! If you want to survive you better be there for us guys, even when we flounder! There is no back to business as usual.

We have so few in political office with core values. Stick with what you believe and fight for it, even in tough times.

We on the right are not here to argue, hurt, control, or cave. We love the America that gave us so much and we want that for our children and grandchildren.

THE AGENDA IS TERRIFYING

The agenda put forward by Joe Biden is socialistic at best, communistic at worst. The power given to Big Tech is alarming, and the disregard of our constitutional rights is frightening.

There is hope that Joe Biden will not get to do everything he claims he will do. Senator Manchin said he won’t vote for ending the filibuster or stacking the Court. We’ll see how he holds up under the onslaught he will face.

I spoke with the man who ran our 2 million-viewer Facebook page — taken down after Election Day — and he told me what his family experienced under the monster, Adolf Hitler. He said this is pre-war Germany. If you know history, you know the policies put forward now were also embraced by certain dictators.

THE VOTE

Officials had to do very little to prove to us that the election was legitimate, but they would not do it. If our election is going to be anyone votes whenever — we don’t have a country.

PEACE

Learn your history. Obviously, we are early in the process of destruction, but it wouldn’t take long for the compromised Democrat Party to destroy this country.

Opening the borders to uneducated, needy people who don’t know what’s going on and then spending wildly until they destroy capitalism, will finish us off. The left doesn’t like capitalism.

For now, we need peaceful non-compliance and peaceful sit-ins and rallies. We must get off our couches and do it.

Personally, I will not die a socialist or a communist, will you? Republicans must resist or they’re over as a party. We are the new resistance. Either you’re with us or you’re the enemy.

REMEMBERING THE ‘WISDOM’ OF THE VIOLENT LEFT

Don Surber is a former newsman who has a very interesting Blogspot. He wrote a column, “Storming the Capitol was cool in 2018.” He included two of the following clips. It’s a good article. All of his articles are good when I get a chance to look at them.

Remember when this was ok? https://t.co/F1NWLvH3Zi — Julie Ponzi (@JuliePonzi) January 7, 2021

Demonstrators occupy Chuck Grassley’s office as they watch Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testify on Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual misconduct before the SCOTUS in the Hart Senate Office Building, on Sept. 27, 2018. Photo by Kevin Dietsch for @UPI. #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/AFryCpGiae — UPI Photos (@UPIPhotos) September 27, 2018

We have some clips to add. This does not justify the violence on Wednesday, but it helps explain the problem of a two-tiered system:

Violence begets violence. Same media that defended or rationalised months of mayhem & violence is suddenly shocked by violence. https://t.co/9jtTt8Klx8 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 7, 2021

Capital Bldg should never have been breached-But I see that it was also breached when confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh in Sept 2018 –https://t.co/IwUYZ2wlOw — Blanche Victoria (@tammytabby) January 8, 2021

This is from 2018https://t.co/5YoczdpIPm — Aratus (@arrhton) January 8, 2021

Here’s some photos of Trump supporters in Capitol Hill.. Oh, never mind. It’s Violent thugs against Kavanaugh in 2018. pic.twitter.com/32BMYLooqS — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) January 8, 2021

Hey, hey, ho, ho!

Storming the Supreme Court. 2018. https://t.co/Z6cw2VgE9x — Recall Newsom HoosierinLA (@HoosierinLA) January 7, 2021

