Good News Taxpayers! You’re Donating $53M to Ukraine’s Electrical System

As we forewarned, while you are paying through the roof for energy, you will get to send $53 million to Biden’s money launderer, Volodomyr Zelensky, to repair their electrical system. It’s in response to Russian President Putin sending missiles into their infrastructure.

That’s $53M!

“This equipment will be rapidly delivered to Ukraine on an emergency basis to help Ukrainians persevere through the winter,” the State Department said. “This supply package will include distribution transformers, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, vehicles, and other key equipment.”

At the same time, people can’t pay their energy bills in the US and Europe.

As of August, 20 million Americans couldn’t pay their energy bills last year. They owed $22 billion for energy by July. That $53M could have helped them, or better yet, Biden could let us develop our own fossil fuels.

We need fossil fuels for our survival and our national security.

In mid-November, Biden asked for $37.7 billion in aid to Ukraine. We send them our weapons too and are about to send them midrange missiles from the Gulf.

The administration is trying to find out what happened to at least $20 billion we sent to Ukraine. More good news! They’re looking for it.

Watch:

CNN: “Secretary of State Tony Blinken … just announced that the United States will be giving $53 million in additional aid to help support Ukraine’s damaged electrical system” pic.twitter.com/ArxP17cwXI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 29, 2022

Related