Americans Can’t Pay Energy Bills – Biden Gives $53M to Restore Ukraine’s Energy

The Biden administration on Tuesday vowed to provide Ukraine with $53 million to help the war-torn nation acquire critical electric grid equipment amid repeated missile attacks from Russian forces, Katabella Roberts reports at The Epoch Times.

“This equipment will be rapidly delivered to Ukraine on an emergency basis to help Ukrainians persevere through the winter,” the State Department said. “This supply package will include distribution transformers, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, vehicles, and other key equipment.”

At the same time, people can’t pay their energy bills in the US and Europe.

As of August, 20 million Americans couldn’t pay their energy bills last year. They owed $22 billion for energy by July.

In October, the U.S. Agency for International Development announced it would grant $55 million in emergency infrastructure support.

The Biden administration recently requested $37.7 billion in additional funds for Ukraine. If Congress approves, the total military and other assistance for Russia’s neighbor will amount to about $105 billion.

In September, Ukraine reached an agreement with the Biden administration to receive 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the United States over the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first three months of 2023. And they’ll also get equipment for free since our money is created by the Feds.

We are giving them $55 million for now.

⚡️ PM: Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector have caused damage worth nearly $2 billion. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 23 that Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have caused damage worth over Hr 70 billion ($1.9 billion). — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 23, 2022

No one cares what Americans think about this. Fake poll numbers seem to be adequate.

Tucker called out the obscene money laundering scheme (at about 02:56). No one else seems to.



