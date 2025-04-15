Nothing Much Happening to the Corrupt DOJ and FBI

M Dowling
People are becoming anxious about the lack of action to dismantle the weaponized DOJ and FBI. This is especially concerning, given the recent hiring of J6 tyrant Steve Jensen. He was the architect of the round-up of everyone who walked into the building. He is the person who went after Catholics and parents at Board meetings.

Maybe it is just going to take time. However, they just hired the enemy.

General Flynn has said that Ukraine knew of the attack on President Trump’s life before it took place. There is evidence of this. Ryan Routh’s contact with the Ukrainian military to secure a rocket is documented. He wanted to shoot Donald Trump’s plane out of the sky.

Maybe Ukraine did warn Donald Trump. He did know his plane was in jeopardy.

There has to be a resolution, or it will happen again.


