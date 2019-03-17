New Mexico voted to replace Columbus Day with the Communist Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Indigenous people doctrine is a favorite of the Socialist/Communist movement in this country. It is part and parcel of their effort to rewrite our history and replace it with their version of events.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is meant to focus on how the evil white Europeans destroyed Native Americans. It is true that Europeans committed wrongs but there were also atrocities committed by Native Americans.

This nation became great because of the settlers. But the neo-Socialists and neo-Communists see the United States as an Imperial slum lord, not as the honorable nation it has been as it fought for liberty throughout the world.

Another component of the Indigenous People mantra is that all Latin Americans are Indigenous People although it is more likely they are descendants of the Conquistadors.

This is all part of our transformation.

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day recognizes that Native Americans and indigenous communities are central to New Mexico’s rich and vibrant cultural history,” state Rep. Derrick Lente said to the Albuquerque Journal after the bill passed the House in February.

The New Mexico Senate voted 22-15 in favor of the proposal, which had already passed in the state House, and if Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs the bill, New Mexico will become the fourth state to do away with the holiday that pays homage to Christopher Columbus, The Albuquerque Journal reported.

She will sign it.

This bill is very divisive and it is meant to be.

A proposal to honor the state’s Native American communities on a separate day in February was reportedly shot down.

THE DOCTRINE OF EVIL WHITE EUROPEANS

The change is meant to portray our founding as evil. Allegedly, Columbus committed crimes, but the natives did their share as well.

Sinclair Lewis famously said, “When Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross”. Actualy, it’s communism and they’re burying the cross.

BizPacReview cites one example of a Native American attack to make that point. In 1622, the Powhatan tribe in the Jamestown area committed “a sudden attack against colonists throughout the area, massacring 347 of a total of about 1,200,” thus launching the beginning of the Powhatan War, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

The point is that plenty of atrocities were committed by all sides in history, BizPacReview writes.

This tweet also comes via BizPacReview:

Know your history folks. Lay off the soy patties and avoid far left propaganda fake news machine. Columbus was not a murderer. He nor the Spanish monarchy supported slavery either. Good article about why Columbus day is a worthy holiday. https://t.co/P1zcS6zCIO — Just a Dad (@silamanagic) October 8, 2018

THE MARXIST-LENINIST TRANSFORMATION

The people who promote Indigeneous Peooples’ Day are the same people who hate fireworks on July 4th, claim the Declaration of Independence is a big government manifesto, and tear down statues.

Many schools throughout our nation have been teaching this to the children. It’s thanks to Howard Zinn’s American History. Zinn was a Marxist-Leninist who hated America.

This entire movement isn’t being driven by concern for the Native Americans. It’s a Marxist movement to transform America.

This is totalitarianism taking shape in America. What will you do to help stop it?