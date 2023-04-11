Goodbye General Mark Milley

General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who once wanted to understand the imaginary “white rage,” will be stepping down this fall. It’s just in time for him as the Biden administration looks to go to war with China, Russia, and their allies with no money, open borders, a mentally challenged president, and a history of failures.

Our military is the best, but the leadership is lacking.

Appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff by President Donald Trump, Milley will be retiring at the age of 65 as the nation’s highest-ranking member of the U.S. armed forces.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the Air Force Chief of Staff, or Gen. David Berger, the commandant of the Marine Corps is in line to succeed him as the USA faces a rapid decline in global hegemony.

The New York Times reported that General Milley pushed the Biden administration to lobby for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

While working under Donald Trump, Gen. Milley was making calls to his CCP counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng to tell him he’d let them know if the US was going to attack them.

After the grossly exaggerated Jan. 6 riots, he also called Li to assure him all was well.

U.S. lawmakers even demanded that the Pentagon open an Article 15-6 investigation into the actions of Chairman Milley for reported conduct suggesting that he might have allegedly committed high treason.

He oversaw the disastrous Biden surrender of Afghanistan to the 7th-century thugs who have since destroyed the nation.

Milley is WOKE and supports WOKE CRT training in the military. He’s offended if you call him WOKE because he simply wants to understand non-existent “white rage.”

“I want to understand white rage – and I’m white,” Milley said. “What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out. I want to maintain an open mind here. And I do want to understand that.”

“It’s important that leaders now and in the future do understand it.”

That was most likely a political statement. When you get to his position, everything evolves around politics.

There was no white rage or racism on Jan. 6. There is zero evidence of that.

Military recruitment is also falling behind under the WOKEs, but they don’t want you to blame them for it. The military leadership is very politicized as is every executive agency.

One thing you might agree with Milley on is he doesn’t think that war with China is “inevitable.”

“My analysis of China is that at least their military and perhaps others have come to some sort of conclusion that war with the United States is inevitable,” he said in an April 2023 interview.

“I don’t believe war is inevitable,” he added. “I don’t think it’s imminent. But I do think that we need to be very, very pragmatic and cautious going forward, and we will reduce the likelihood of war if we remain really, really strong relative to China, and China knows that we have the will to use it if necessary.”

He shares that view with Col. Douglas MacGregor.

The US Has It Wrong

Instead of planning for war without weapons, money, and good leadership, the US should plan for bringing manufacturing and innovation back to America. Perhaps it can’t happen. Controlling Democrats make it too difficult.

Bidenistas have lost most foreign support. Allies of nearly fifty years, such as Saudi Arabia, are breaking away. There is a global movement to end the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, and France wants Europe to be completely independent of the US.

Air Force Chief of Staff C.Q. Brown is an African-American general. He is allegedly impressive. However, according to The Daily Caller, he is WOKE.

The Daily Caller News Foundation said he will track promotions according to the [unAmerican] race, equity, and gender viewpoint.

“Brown …appeals to the administration’s DEI bent, Thomas Spoehr, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center for National Defense, told the DCNF. His concerted messaging on racism in the military matches the White House’s agenda to combat racism and perceived barriers to inclusion and success for minorities,” the report continued.

Yeah, that’s great. Another Marxist?

