Soros DA Bragg Takes the Offensive, Sues Rep. Jordan to Quash Evidence Gathering

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Republican House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan. He wants the court to block elements of the congressional inquiry into his case against former President Donald Trump.

Undoubtedly, the leftist court will oblige. DA Bragg, who gets his marching orders and courage from the Soros contingent, has the gall to sue Jim Jordan.

Mr. Bragg called the probe “unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack” of an ongoing investigation. Bragg claims Jordan’s demands, including subpoenaing former Assistant DA Mark Pomerantz, would cause “imminent irreparable harm if the secret and privileged material is compelled to be disclosed.”

No, what was brazen and unprecedented was the case in the first place.

This Soros DA didn’t even inform former President Donald Trump what the crime is.

Mr. Bragg wants the subpoena for former prosecutor Mark Promerants to sit for a deposition to be quashed. Pomerantz is the DA who resigned because Bragg didn’t pursue the case last year. Pomerantz wrote a book condemning Donald Trump, saying he was disgusted just thinking about DJT.

Last week, the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his role in hush money payments made years ago for an alleged liaison years before.

“Chairman Jordan’s subpoena is an unconstitutional attempt to undermine an ongoing New York felony criminal prosecution and investigation,” Bragg said in a statement Tuesday. “As our complaint details, this is an unprecedented, illegitimate interference by Congress that lacks any legal merit and defies basic principles of federalism.”

A federal judge in New York has scheduled an April 19 hearing for Bragg’s lawsuit.

New York is a corrupt hellhole. It would take a miracle for anything to go in a Republican’s favor in this state.

