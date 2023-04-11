LaCombe Is the Third Democrat to Leave the Far-Far-Left Party

The Left has killed our great cities. Welcome to the real-world impact of progressivism. Instead of worker paradises, the Left has transitioned our once-shining cities into slums, murder zones, homeless encampments & boarded-up stores. They have become cults of economic & political quackery. ~ Stephen Moore, Hot Air

According to a Monday report by The Advocate, a Louisiana-based newspaper, state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe announced he had left the Democratic Party and would be registering as a Republican.

Louisiana state Rep. Francis Thompson gave Republicans in the state House a supermajority last month after he switched his party affiliation. Earlier this month, North Carolina state Rep. Tricia Cotham gave Republicans in the state House a supermajority with her switch as well.

The Advocate reported. Rep. Francis Thompson in March joined the GOP, handing the party a 70-vote supermajority. While Thompson cited his conservative voting record as motivating his switch, it remains unclear why LaCombe has opted to flip.

“House Democrats will continue to stand up for the working people of Louisiana,” he said. “We look forward to working with Rep. LaCombe during this legislative session to increase wages, lower costs, improve our schools, and pass insurance reform that benefits Louisiana families and small businesses.”

His move follows a similar defection in North Carolina last week when Rep. Tricia Cotham joined the GOP and handed the party a veto-proof majority in that state chamber.

Louisiana and North Carolina are traditionally more conservative states, and both backed former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

