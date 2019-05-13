Google Bias by the Numbers from a study out of Northwestern

The Daily Mail reports on a Northwestern University study that puts numbers to the leftist bias in Google’s Top Stories feed. The report states that the absurdly inaccurate and unpopular CNN is at the top of the list.

Google’s bias towards left-wing media outlets has been laid bare by an algorithm which detected that it favors sites including CNN and The New York Times over others.

According to data compiled by researchers from Northwestern University, the search engine promoted those sites over others repeatedly in November 2017.

Of the 6,302 articles that appeared in Google’s ‘top stories’ page that month after a term was searched, more than 10 percent were by CNN.

CNN is followed in significantly smaller numbers by The New York Times and The Washington Post. Fox News, labeled the most right-wing mainstream outlet, garners only 3 percent of the traffic.

Nearly all — 86 percent — of the stories came from just 20 sources and of them, 62 percent are considered left-leaning.

Even more astounding is HuffPo, The Verge, People, and Al Jazeera are considered mainstream. NPR is left-wing and the people on the right in this country pay for it and their own propaganda.

The top 20:

Google will tell you they just list them by popularity but they are the creatures with the algorithm that makes them popular.