Google-Funded Groups Flood Court with Briefs in Sect. 230 Case

Dozens of groups funded by Google are flooding the Supreme Court with amicus briefs as it deliberates whether the tech giant should be held liable for content posted on its platforms. They all support Google. Shocker, I know.

“Nearly 40 nonprofits, legal organizations, and trade associations with financial and personnel ties to Google have formally submitted amicus briefs before the Court in Gonzalez v. Google, accounting for a third of the briefs submitted for the case,” says Mike Davis, President of The Internet Accountability Project.

This is the case questioning Section 230, which shields online platforms from legal liability over content posted by third parties.

None of these companies would survive without Section 230, in all likelihood. Abolishing 230 might not help with censorship, however. The likelihood is it could make it worse. What do you think?

In any case, should they be exempt since they are censoring, not just serving as hosts.

As Mr. Davis writes, these shills filing briefs should not be considered independent when their funding comes from Google.

The High Court will hear oral arguments for Gonzalez on Feb. 21. Justice Clarence Thomas has, in recent years, expressed a willingness to reconsider the total immunity granted to social media companies under Section 230.

Read the full article at The Washington Free Beacon.

Groups that receive most of their funding from google can be viewed on this link. When you go on these sites, you should know Google funds them. Most are left or far-left, but not all. The Republican Governors Association was a surprise to me, along with the Republican AG Assoc. and State Leadership Assoc. The Cato Institute and The Reason Foundation are on their payroll.

