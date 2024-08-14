Horrific: Foreigner Rapes a Little Boy Twice

If you allow child rapists or any rapists to come into the US from rape culture, in no time at all, the US will become a rape culture also. It’s a problem that Sweden has had to deal with over the years. It was once a very peaceful, safe place. We have child rapists coming in every week; just check Bill Melugin’s thread on X. Here is the case of one of them, and it’s horrific.

Harris, as Border Czar, has done nothing to stop this. She now says she will. If so, why doesn’t she do it now? There is plenty she could do.

The Rape of the Little Boy, Raped Twice

The Pontotoc County, Mississippi Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a 10-year-old boy. He was imported from Mexico by the Biden-Harris administration. Harris is the border czar, as previously labeled by the media.

The sheriff’s office shared on Facebook that Filiberto Gonzalez, 34, of Mexico, was arrested Monday at his home on Laura Lane for two counts of “rape of a 10-year-old male.”

Biden-Harris did this.

Filiberto Gonzalez, an illegal alien, was just arrested for raping a 10-year-old boy TWICE in Mississippi. Kamala Harris imported this animal into our country. pic.twitter.com/v4bFQRUPhD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2024

Border Czar Kamala Harris said we have a secure border. She lied. Harris claims she will fix the border, so why doesn’t she do something now? There are things she could do.

Kamala Harris wants to run the country, but she allows millions of people to flow into our country unchecked as border czar. She told us the border was secure for almost 4 years. Now she claims she can fix it? Why didn’t she before? Harris/Walz is a national security threat. pic.twitter.com/sEuJDc8MaK — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) August 9, 2024