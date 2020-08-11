Google to identify business owners by race

Google will now support businesses based on the color of their skin. MLK Jr. would not approve.

Google Maps’ verified Twitter account revealed that it is rolling out an attribute that it says “makes it easier to identify and #SupportBlackBusiness in the U.S.”

The platform says it would make it “easier for customers to find and support [Black-owned businesses].” Google further stated that the new program is part of its “ongoing commitment to racial equity.”

Uh, this makes blacks unequal. They will be preferred or rejected based on race.

This is being done in partnership with the US Black Chambers, Inc. or the USBC, the July 30 tweet revealed.

Google followed up by urging followers to “Tag a Black-owned business you’d like to see add the icon,” so that the business can be identified by its owners’ race.

This is racist and a kind of Jim Crow type law.

Some say it is a form of reparations. It might have the opposite effect. It’s just a terrible idea.

Reclaim The Net observed that common Twitter users have mixed feelings about merging Google business outreach with race politics.

This is very divisive. We are all Americans and we should be united. Race should be irrelevant.