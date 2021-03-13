GOP added 2 more RINOs to Pelosi’s radical climate committee









Republicans have added two new members to their roster representing the GOP on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, The Washington Examiner reported.

Reps. Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio are joining the committee under Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana.

Some call Crenshaw ‘McCain Jr.’ and Gonzalez voted to impeach Donald Trump. Dan Crenshaw barely supported the former president.

Crenshaw, 36, a former Navy SEAL, is considered a rising GOP star by the Republican leadership. Gonzalez, also 36 is a former professional football player.

Both are RINOs and can’t be trusted.

Pelosi said that the committee still serves a purpose this year to help coordinate the aggressive climate policies proposed by Biden and other Democrats. Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida remains the Democratic chairwoman.

Republicans will use the committee as a vehicle to continue communicating an alternative climate change agenda to compete with Democrats, focusing on promoting innovation in clean energy technologies, such as carbon capture for fossil fuel plants and smaller nuclear reactors.

It’s hard to see how they will even bother to take on Pelosi.

