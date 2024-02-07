Ronna McDaniel Will Resign

By
M Dowling
-
2
26

RNC Chairwoman Ronna (McFail) McDaniel told Donald Trump she would resign after the South Carolina primary on February 24th. This could be because she can’t raise any funds. She had to take out a $10 million line of credit.

Now we need Nikki McFailey to give it up.


Trump Won
Guest
Trump Won
25 minutes ago

Took her long enough to get the hint!

Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
27 minutes ago

At least there is a faint hope!

