Ronna McDaniel Will Resign

RNC Chairwoman Ronna (McFail) McDaniel told Donald Trump she would resign after the South Carolina primary on February 24th. This could be because she can’t raise any funds. She had to take out a $10 million line of credit.

Now we need Nikki McFailey to give it up.

BREAKING: Vivek Ramaswamy destroys Ronna Romney McDaniel, demand she come on stage and RESIGN, says Joe Rogan and Elon Musk should be hosting the debate instead of hacks like Kristen Welker who pushed the Russian Collusion Hoax pic.twitter.com/hxcBxGrdPN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 9, 2023

