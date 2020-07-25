GOP Reviews Dem’s Racist History, Calls on Them to Change Party’s Name

Recently the Democrats have led efforts to erase, from the hallowed halls of Congress, all tributes to former members of the Confederacy. A group of GOP House members decided to take them up on that offer and go one giant step further.

Led by Rep. Louis Gohmert of Texas, the Republicans introduced a resolution Thursday that would effectively ban the Democratic Party from the House or force a party name change.

“As outlined in the resolution, a great portion of the history of the Democratic Party is filled with racism and hatred,” Gohmert said. “Since people are demanding we rid ourselves of the entities, symbols, and reminders of the repugnant aspects of our past, then the time has come for Democrats to acknowledge their party’s loathsome and bigoted past, and consider changing their party name to something that isn’t so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan.”

Louie added: “To avoid triggering innocent bystanders by the racist past of the Democratic Party, I would suggest they change their name. That is the standard to which they are holding everyone else, so the name change needs to occur.”

What a brilliant bit of political judo. A terrific example of Republicans using the Democrats’ own force against them, rather than opposing it directly.

The Gohmert floor speech, while kinda long by blog standards (almost 8 minutes), is a treasure trove of specific instances low-lighting the Democrat Party’s horrific, unconscionable racist history.

Wouldn’t it be hilarious karma if the Dem’s past and cancel culture present actually caused them to cancel their own party name? OMG!