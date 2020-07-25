How can a public figure get away with unmitigated hate speech like this borough prez?

How can Democrats get away with this hate speech?

The Bronx Borough President Reuben Diaz Jr, without any evidence, called President Trump a “white supremacist.”

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. says it was wrong for the Yankees to invite the president to throw out a first pitch.

Diaz released a statement, saying in part:

“We all deserve better than a careless Major League Baseball organization that consistently ignores the surrounding community while pandering to an unapologetic white supremacist like Donald Trump.”

That is the Democrat lie. They are trying to cancel Trump.

The president said the first pitch will take place at the Aug. 15 game.

Trump said the return of sports was “a tremendous thing psychologically for our country” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president praised Major League Baseball for moving forward.

“I think Major League Baseball is setting an example by playing to empty stadiums. And so are other sports,” Trump said, mentioning football and golf, among others. “We want to get back to normal. The key is to get back to normal.”

President Trump can’t have one accolade or one moment of peace. The Democrat Obama-ites are evil.