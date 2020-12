The Xi puppet Joe Biden won the 270 Electoral votes, and there’s no sign of fraud except for all the fraudulent votes we have been told to ignore. The communists are in power!

What could go wrong?

They want to destroy the Constitution and deprive us of our natural rights. Nothing to see here!

And Bill Barr, the HUGE disappointment will leave his position next week after hiding Biden family corruption for over a year.

Joe’s theme song: