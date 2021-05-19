Walgreens to close 17 stores in San Fran over the shoplifting crime wave

M. Dowling
Who could have called this one? Allowing people to shoplift up to $900 worth of stuff has led to a crime wave. It’s so bad, that Walgreens has to shutter 17 stores within the next five years. It will leave a lot of people without access to a nearby pharmacy.

In San Francisco, you can buy, sell, use drugs, defecate, and shoplift with zero fear of consequences.

Thanks to widespread and persistent shoplifting, 17 Walgreens Pharmacy locations will close in San Francisco during the past five years.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, shoplifting did decrease during the coronavirus pandemic, but police also told the news outlet that “incidents are often underreported and have become more violent and brazen.”

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safaí told the San Francisco Chronicle that the situation is “out of control,” adding: “People are scared to go into these stores — seniors, people with disabilities, children. It’s just happening brazenly.”


