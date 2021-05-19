Walgreens to close 17 stores in San Fran over the shoplifting crime wave



















Who could have called this one? Allowing people to shoplift up to $900 worth of stuff has led to a crime wave. It’s so bad, that Walgreens has to shutter 17 stores within the next five years. It will leave a lot of people without access to a nearby pharmacy.

In San Francisco, you can buy, sell, use drugs, defecate, and shoplift with zero fear of consequences.

Thanks to widespread and persistent shoplifting, 17 Walgreens Pharmacy locations will close in San Francisco during the past five years.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, shoplifting did decrease during the coronavirus pandemic, but police also told the news outlet that “incidents are often underreported and have become more violent and brazen.”

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safaí told the San Francisco Chronicle that the situation is “out of control,” adding: “People are scared to go into these stores — seniors, people with disabilities, children. It’s just happening brazenly.”

Brazen shoplifting has worsened in San Francisco. Retailers attributed a majority of losses to professional thieves. The cost of business and shoplifting led Walgreens to shut 17 locations in the city in the past five years. For those who haven’t seen this: this open theft occurred while my fiance was in @Walgreens picking up medication. I’ve seen, but not filmed countless other times. // @SFPD is well aware this is occurring as well as our DA who doesn’t see this as concerning. // @unionstreetsf pic.twitter.com/vI9nXyPTEd — Elise Gabriel (@elisegabriel) December 18, 2020

Related

















