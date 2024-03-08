Gov. Abbott: “He has unilaterally destroyed the United States of America”

“There’s no word that could be articulated by the President tonight that will overcome the facts of the way that he has unilaterally destroyed the United States of America.”

“Well, first, there is this false narrative that Republicans are not trying to work with the president on a piece of legislation,” Gov. Greg Abbott told Bret Baier on his Fox News show. The fact of the matter is that the best immigration bill that’s been passed in Washington, D.C., is the one passed by the United States House of Representatives.

“If Joe Biden was serious and if the Democrats were serious in the Senate, they would actually take the piece of legislation already passed out of the US House, work with it to deliver some solid results to secure the border.

“Second thing is contrary to what Mayorkas said, the fact of the matter is when Biden became president and today, there are three laws passed by Congress already that empower the president to deny illegal entry which he is not doing. He is aiding and abetting illegal entry…

“And third requires the president to build border barriers, including border walls, including the the razor wire fence that Texas built that Biden is trying to tear down.

“So what Joe Biden is doing, he’s refusing to enforce laws already passed by Congress and actually is acting contrary to those laws.

“Again, there’s no word that could be articulated by the president tonight that will overcome the facts of the way that he has unilaterally destroyed the United States of America.”

Greg Abbott ahead of Biden’s State of the Union: “He has unilaterally destroyed the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/uxCmI5G91L — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 8, 2024

But, wait, look, he builds walls when they are meant to protect him. Ironically, the lunatic pro-Hamas contingent is currently blocking the path to the Capitol.

WATCH: Ahead of @JoeBiden’s State of the Union address tonight, members of Congress have erected a wall around the US Capitol to keep the public out. Ironic isn’t it, how our members of Congress can’t secure our border, but they can secure the Capitol in 8 hours with a massive… pic.twitter.com/K6RodD3OJf — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 7, 2024

