Socialist Olympics locales that now lay in ruins (photos)

















The RIO and Athens Olympic committees spent an inordinate amount of money preparing for the Olympics while the population of the poor grew thanks to their communist/socialist ideology. The poor were never helped by it and there were no plans to use the beautiful facilities they built. The buildings and grounds now lay in ruins, unused, standing as symbols of socialist endeavors.

RIO

The Rio Olympics was a wholly politicized event, dedicated to leftist multiculturalism and climate change. This was despite the fact that they were the most polluted place on earth.

The homeless and the poor were pushed out of the area of the stadium so the officials could spend a fortune on the Olympics.

Brazil is now in the hands of a more capitalist government and we wish them well.

The Olympic area of Rio now:

It didn’t help the nearby community of Mangueira:

Athens was the birthplace of the Olympic movement.

When August 9 dawned on Constitution Square in the heart of Athens, delegations from Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia, as well as other supporters from various organizations, observed the grand occasion at the birthplace of the Olympic movement, one year ahead of the Beijing 2008 Olympics. The ceremony launched the year-long journey of the “Global Human Rights Torch Relay.” Its theme song proclaimed:

“Stop the persecution

Give back our rights

Shackles cannot replace the Olympic wreath

Let the human rights torch

Kindle the whole world

Blood cannot taint the Olympics’ purity and sacredness.”

As it was sung, three young women representing the Greek goddesses of Freedom, Peace, and Justice walked toward the altar holding the torch.

That was the spirit, but now we are going to honor Beijing with the next Olympics, despite their Maoist ideology and massive human rights abuses.

Athens didn’t fare any better in the end:

The USA too can soon lay in ruins.

