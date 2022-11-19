Gov. De Santis: Davos Values Are DOA in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis will not adopt the values of Davos in Florida. The policies of the World Economic Forum are dead on arrival in the state of Florida. Why is the Governor of Florida one of the few we hear from on the very dangerous World Economic Forum? We need resistance from our politicians.

“I want to have the values not of Davos imposed on us but in places like Destin and Dunedin, where I grew up,” he said.

“Things like the World Economic Forum, those policies are dead on arrival in the state of Florida.”

Ron DeSantis is the only leader standing up the WEF and Klaus Schwab. https://t.co/ChlRGjoQhs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 18, 2022

This comes after Bond villain Klaus Schwab told the audience at G20 and the World Government Summit that we have to “restructure the world.”

The unelected and unelectable Klaus Schwab, son of a Nazi ally, said the world needs a “deep, systemic restructuring” and that “the world will look differently after we have gone through this transition process.”

The Left loves these totalitarian and globalist policies. The Right believes in freedom. Choose which one you will fight for and which one you will oppose.

Watch:

WEF Klaus Schwab admits at the G20 summit that globalization is over, US dominance is over, and the multipolar order (BRICS+) is next. Time for world peace and shared prosperity instead of endless wars and global theft. pic.twitter.com/5MIQ8T4Snt — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) November 17, 2022

Biden’s all in and pushing globalist health passports. The man with a serious mental impairment is pushing communistic policies. He must be stopped before we lose all our freedoms. You must vote Republican. It’s all we have.

“We acknowledge the importance of shared technical standards and verification methods – to facilitate seamless international travel, interoperability, and recognizing digital solutions and non-digital solutions, including proof of vaccinations,” the declaration states. “We support continued international dialogue and collaboration on the establishment of trusted global digital health networks as part of the efforts to strengthen prevention and response to future pandemics, that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standards and digital COVID-19 certificates.”

Why on earth is Klaus Schwab preaching to everyone about his plans for world domination at the G20? I don’t remember him being elected to govern any country. pic.twitter.com/IsoVPsBIB7 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) November 15, 2022

