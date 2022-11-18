Here’s Another Grand Idea from the G20 – Global Health Passports

The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, and the US.

Also present at the G20 are Bill Gates and Adolf , I mean Klaus Schwab as if they are world leaders. I guess they are considered world leaders. They’re unelected and threats to democracy.

Schwab said at the G20, “We must restructure the world,” but if you think he wants to restructure the world as he wrote in his crazy book, you’re a conspiracy theorist.

On Wednesday, the G20 leaders issued a joint declaration at the end of the summit advocating for a universal standard on proof of vaccination for international travel and urging the creation of “global digital health networks to strengthen prevention and response to future pandemics.”

The declaration comes after the Health Minister of Indonesia, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, advocated for a global digital health certificate during the B20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

We wrote about him. He’s a totalitarian crackpot who models everything he does after the Maoists.

At the B20 Summit Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Indonesian Health Minister calls for a digital health certificate: “Let’s have a digital health certificate acknowledged by WHO. If you have been vaccinated or tested properly, then you can move around…” pic.twitter.com/cFYhgu2xTT — ❤️🇺🇸Anne🇺🇸❤️ (@USA_Anne711) November 15, 2022

Related