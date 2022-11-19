Marco Polo Reports on the Hunter Biden Laptop

By Mark Schwendau

A right-wing nonprofit research group named “Marco Polo” published its Hunter Biden laptop report parallel and opposite to the Mueller Report on Trump (relative to Russian collusion). By way of a forensic examination of every document on the first son’s notorious MacBook computer abandoned in a Delaware repair shop in April 2019, Marco Polo outlines evidence of the crimes found on his laptop.

The 634-page report lists six alleged crimes committed by Joe Biden, which includes; tax evasion and violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) – alongside 459 crimes it alleges were committed by Hunter, including illegal foreign lobbying and money laundering.

Evidence of sex with minors was found on the Hunter Biden laptop, where he is shown graphically having sex with his own niece! You may recall one of the top-read tabloid stories of 2017 was that of Beau Biden’s widow Hallie being in a relationship with Beau’s own brother, Hunter. Hunter was divorced after that revelation, and Hallie broke up with him shortly thereafter.

In June, “The Times” of the United Kingdom reported:

“Hunter Biden filmed his own low-rent home porn videos and uploaded them online, it has emerged, in the latest revelation likely to embarrass his father.

Dozens of videos found on a laptop abandoned by the president’s son reveal that he filmed himself having sex with prostitutes and posted them on his own Pornhub account. Biden was careful not to show his face, but the latest revelations from the laptop will heap fresh embarrassment on the White House and add to a growing list of scandals that includes an investigation into his tax affairs and foreign business dealings.”

Marco Polo’s firebrand founder Garrett Ziegler, a 26-year-old former deputy to Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro, has distributed this report to more than 4,000 influential people, including every member of the House, the Senate, the White House staff, US Attorney offices, as well as every contact on the laptop.

Ziegler is reported to also have sent a copy of the new report to every one of Hunter’s former classmates in the class of 1988 of the Archmere Academy in Delaware. An accompanying note read: “We thought you might be interested in reading about your most infamous classmate. We believe that Archmere Academy really molded Hunter into who he is today.”

Ziegler is locked and loaded, as seen in the YouTube video above, where he says they hope to have all the dots connected, exposing how the Biden family has compromised the United States by Thanksgiving and demanding Joe Biden be impeached and/or resign office.

The large report is available in PDF file format to the public here.

Ziegler began to circulate the report last month, stating Marco Polo investigators had undertaken “what every single law enforcement institution in this country, especially and including the FBI, is not going to do,” which is compile and release a detailed historical record of everything contained on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” which was abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019.

The 630-page report found hundreds of documented violations of state and federal laws, including 140 alleged business-related crimes, 191 sex-related offenses, and 128 drug-related crimes.

“This report is a culmination of 13 months of research by half a dozen men who recognize that the Biden laptop is the Rosetta Stone of political corruption, soft corruption, and also crimes,” has said Ziegler.

“We’ve logged at least 459 violations of state and federal laws and regulations”, he said. “There is no excuse for Republicans now not to submit criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. We don’t need another 2-year investigation that goes nowhere and ends with no criminal referrals. This cannot be another Benghazi or Hillary’s emails investigation”. Zeigler said Marco Polo was established to supply truthful writers (and thereby the public) with research. To many investigative journalists, Marco Polo is already a trusted source of information centering on Biden family crimes in particular.

One of the most serious federal crimes Hunter Biden allegedly committed, as found in the evidence of the laptop, according to the new report, includes serving as an agent for foreign entities without disclosing it, tax fraud, and falsifying business documents. Other alleged crimes include prostitution, non-consensual pornography, and the distribution of hard narcotics.

“There’s been some phenomenal writing so far on the sex and degeneracy,” Ziegler told the Daily Wire in October, but he went on, “The focus of the report is on crimes … I had the compulsion to log every crime, even the state-level statutes. The mission is simple: Hold Republicans’ feet to the fire. We don’t want to hear that Republicans need another year to do an investigation”.

Another very serious finding of a crime in this report details evidence related to a gun purchase by Hunter Biden whereby in the weeks before he bought the gun, Hunter had taken crack cocaine. This means he would have lied about the question about illegal drug use on the federal form to purchase a firearm.

Another story running parallel in the background already has been that of the computer store repairman of Delaware, who unwittingly found himself in the center of this story. His life and business were essentially over to the point of even receiving death threats. John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer repair store where Hunter Biden abandoned his MacBook, filed suit in Delaware state court this year against Hunter Biden, the Joe Biden 2020 presidential campaign, Rep. Adam Schiff, CNN, and Politico. His eight-count complaint alleges claims of defamation, civil conspiracy, and civil aiding and abetting against the defendants based on statements they made after the New York Post published the scandalous materials recovered from Hunter’s laptop, The Federalist said in a report they did earlier this year.

The Marco Polo Hunter Biden Laptop Report will give politicians on both sides of the isle no choice but to address the activities of Hunter and Joe Biden and demand the FBI and DOJ take action or face the consequences.

The 115th Congress is scheduled to begin in Washington, D.C., from January 3, 2023, to January 3, 2025, which, if all goes according to the law, should eliminate the third and fourth years of Joe Biden’s presidency. In the 2022 midterm elections, the Republicans won control of the House in the 115th Congress, while the Democrats retained control of the Senate. Decent Democrats of the country will be expected to cross party lines to stand up for the country over their party.

Americans have had enough of this sh*t show!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

