Gov DeSantis Clarifies His Comment That “Biden Won”

Gov. DeSantis clarified his statements telling NBC News that he thinks Joe Biden won and is the President. He also said Donald Trump lost. Gov. DeSantis didn’t mean he won fair-and-square.

“I’ve said this from the very beginning,” Gov. DeSantis said. “When they changed the rules for COVID, I think that was wrong. I think some of those changes were unconstitutional. When they do mass mail ballots…I think that’s wrong…I think ballot harvesting is wrong…I think the Zuckerbucks were wrong…I think the fact that the FBI was working with Facebook and these other tech companies to censor the Hunter Biden story was wrong, and so I don’t think it was the perfect election.

“I remember after a lot of the media was saying this is the most secure election in history. How could it be the most secure with those millions of mail ballots going on at the same time after the election?

“They were talking about Maduro stealing votes on the voting machines or whatever theories proved to be untrue.

“But here’s the issue that I think is important for Republican voters to think about. Why did we have all those mail votes? Because of Trump – they turned the government over to Fauci. They embraced lockdowns. They did the Cares Act, which funded mail-in ballots across the country.

“Donald Trump signed that Act that funded the mail ballots that all the Republicans have been so concerned about. And also with the censorship of the Hunter Biden Laptop. That was Donald Trump’s FBI … he didn’t have control over his own government.

“So me as the nominee, we will not let them run circles around us …

“[In] Florida, we banned ballot harvesting, right? I think that’s what you should do if there is ballot harvesting that’s allowed in, like Nevada, we are going to do it too. We’re not going to fight with one hand tied behind our backs. And so I think all of those issues were very problematic.

“But, at the end of the day, you know, Donald Trump helped facilitate that whole set of circumstances.”

REACTION: @RonDeSantis bombs @realDonaldTrump, says he’s been claiming 2020 elections were rigged because of mail-in ballots but he funded them and ceded his government to Fauci, imposed catastrophic lockdowns that destroyed the economy and violated the constitution, says Trump… pic.twitter.com/nQOCznxz1j — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 8, 2023

Opinion

I do think the election was stolen, but by mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, hiding the Hunter Biden laptop, browser search bias, media and social media censorship, laws changed illegally, hundreds of millions of dollars poured into the election illegally, unsecured ballot boxes, delayed counting, and extended voting days, et cetera.

Going around knocking on doors to bully people into voting after the election also needs to end.

I followed one of the commie canvassers around the last election, and they were having homeless drug addicts vote. The homeless people didn’t know which way was up.

The machines should be eliminated until people feel they’re safe, but we don’t have proof they were hacked, just that they’re hackable.

That’s what I think, but, more importantly, what do you think?

