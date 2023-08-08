The Rock Gives a Very Special Gift

By
M Dowling
-
0
10

This is a really nice feel-good story for the day. UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo has moved here from Africa and has been homeless with $7 in the bank. Watch as The Rock gives him a very special gift.

I don’t know if Mr. Gorimbo came legally, hope so, but he sounds like the kind of immigrant we want. He’s a hard worker and humble.


