The Rock Gives a Very Special Gift

This is a really nice feel-good story for the day. UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo has moved here from Africa and has been homeless with $7 in the bank. Watch as The Rock gives him a very special gift.

In the midst of all the horror, here’s a feel good story….The Rock gifts Themba Gorimbo an apartment for him & his family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ndQL4G859h — SAMum (@SA_Mum) August 7, 2023

I don’t know if Mr. Gorimbo came legally, hope so, but he sounds like the kind of immigrant we want. He’s a hard worker and humble.

