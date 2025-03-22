Gov. DeSantis: Congress Could Immediately Stop Rogue Judges

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Congress could immediately stop this lawfare by unscrupulous judges abusing judicial review to block the President’s agenda. The Florida governor wants to know why they don’t act.

Congress has the authority to strip the federal courts of their jurisdiction to decide these cases.

The sabotaging of President Trump’s agenda by “resistance” judges was predictable — why no jurisdiction-stripping bills tee’d up at the onset of this Congress? DeSantis asks.

It’s especially egregious given that most, if not all, of the judges have serious conflicts of interest.

Where the Hell is Congress? They are useless.

