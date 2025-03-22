Lawyers Rail Against a Prominent Law Firm’s Deal with President Trump

President Trump rescinded an executive order targeting a prominent international law firm on Thursday after the firm pledged to review its hiring practices and provide tens of millions of dollars in free legal services to support certain White House initiatives.

The move follows a meeting between Mr. Trump and Brad Karp, the chairman of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Garrison & Wharton, over the White House order issued last week.

It singled out the work of Mark Pomerantz, who previously worked at the firm and who oversaw an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office into Mr. Trump’s finances before Mr. Trump became president.

Pomerantz operated as an activist in the fraudulent Alvin Bragg case against Donald Trump. He left a top position in the DoJ and took a demotion to build a fake case against the President and conjure up 34 felonies for fake crimes.

The deal has upset the legal world.

According to CBS ‘News,’ some lawyers said the deal was driven by profit. Others said it enabled autocracy. One said the move had prompted her to quit her legal job in disgust.

Lawyers all over the legal world were on Friday talking about the deal that Paul Weiss, one of the nation’s most prominent law firms, had made with President Trump to escape an onerous executive order that would have prevented it from representing many clients before the federal government. To avoid the hit to its business, the firm agreed to do $40 million worth of pro bono work for causes favored by the White House.

Lawyers claim it was a retribution campaign, but Pomerantz is the one who misbehaved.

“Absolutely shameful and spineless behavior,” one lawyer posted on X.

“This is a time for soul-searching,” another lawyer who used to work at Paul Weiss wrote on LinkedIn.

Law professors at top universities railed against the deal.

NY Times

Under the agreement, Paul Weiss reiterated its commitment to “merits-based hiring, promotion and retention” and said it would hire an outside expert, within 14 days, to conduct “a comprehensive audit of all its employment practices.”

The agreement also outlined that Paul Weiss would contribute “$40 million in pro bono legal services over the course of President Trump’s term.” That sum is a small fraction of the roughly $200 million that the firm spends annually on pro bono work, according to a partner familiar with the matter.

Paul Weiss had considered mounting a legal challenge to the executive order but felt the risk to its business were too great, a person briefed on the matter said.

At the White House on Friday, Mr. Trump defended the executive orders against law firms, which have already cost some of them critical business. He said the firms “did bad things” and attacked him “ruthlessly, violently, illegally.”

Mr. Trump also said that during their meeting, Mr. Karp had “acknowledged the wrongdoing of former Paul Weiss partner Mark Pomerantz.”

65 Project

Meanwhile, no law firms are concerned about Project 65, which cancels lawyers representing Donald Trump or others tied to him or his agenda.

It really makes lawyers look very corrupt.

The 65 Project- dark money group with connections to the Democratic Party is running ads in swing states telling lawyers do not represent Trump in any post election challenges because we will come after YOUR license. It is clearly an effort to intimidate lawyers from defending… pic.twitter.com/t3YJ6qHNG4 — M-Û-R-Č-H (@TheEXECUTlONER_) November 4, 2024

