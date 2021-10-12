Pfizer Contractor: GOVT Forcing Educated People to Get Vaxxed

















A citizen journalist taped a 20-year Pfizer contractor in which he says he is skeptical about the vaccine because he knows how long it takes to get approval and why. He doesn’t trust the speed in which it was developed.

He added that the government is doing everything they can to make the educated population get vaxxed.

The contractor’s name is Aydin Keskiner.

The young woman taping did this on her own and was not tied to Project Veritas, who are now posting it.

Watch:

