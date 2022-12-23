Gov. DeSantis Gets His Grand Jury to Probe Vax Manufacturers – Watch the Clips

Florida’s Supreme Court has approved Governor Ron DeSantis’s request for a statewide grand jury to investigate mRNA COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

DeSantis announced earlier in December his petition for a statewide grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” in Florida concerning the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

“It is against the law to mislead and to misrepresent, particularly when you’re talking about the efficacy of a drug,” DeSantis said.

Gov. DeSantis said, “Florida will hold the medical establishment accountable by:

Creating a grand jury to investigate mRNA shots & Big Pharma

Investigating cardiac-related deaths tied to the mRNA vaccine

Forming a Public Health Integrity Committee to oversee the medical establishment.”

He’s taking on an enormous force of media, drugmakers, politicians, and ideologues who have a serious investment in keeping the truth from being told. It is the biggest story in the world, shrouded in secrecy.

Dr. Ladapo explained recently that in one examination of 35 autopsies of people who died suddenly, four died of myocarditis. It is a type of myocarditis tied to mRNA. These types of deaths do not show up in CDC estimates.

BREAKING: Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo references the #diedsuddenly embalmer’s fibrous clot findings in the vaxxed dead during today’s Covid 💉accountability round table. It’s time to confiscate & incinerate EVERY single Covid vaccine vial. Keep up the pressure. pic.twitter.com/OwasjYaB1z — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) December 13, 2022

THE BIGGEST STORY IN THE WORLD

We have peer-reviewed research that 1 in 100 people taking the Pfizer jab has a serious vaccine reaction. Professionals with unimpeachable credentials want the vaccine stopped immediately, pending further research.

Esteemed Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra said, “The original trial data [Pfizer]…which was reanalyzed…suggested one was more likely to get serious adverse effects from the vaccine than one was to be hospitalized from COVID.”

Excess deaths unrelated to COVID are growing.

“There is something pretty horrible going on!”

‘What should be THE biggest story in the world’ @thecoastguy in a powerful and extraordinary call to action on the covid mRNA vaccine scandal ‘They (politicians & media) may keep their hands over their eyes but we can see them & the silence is DEAFENING’ #BadPharma #NHS pic.twitter.com/Zum7VMEhlD — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) December 18, 2022

MORE ON THE BIGGEST IGNORED STORY IN THE WORLD

We now know the vaccine is linked to blood clotting.

The President of the International Vascular Society says to stop the vaccines now!

BREAKING: President of the international vascular society raises concerns about covid vaccines in relation to cardiovascular problems. ‘It would be great if someone can show us the light of where to go from here’ We must pause the mRNA jab now to stop more unnecessary harm pic.twitter.com/gIZr19SVl8 — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) December 16, 2022

A must watch for jabbed people!! pic.twitter.com/wrEwaSd9LJ — Olga Sorel (@Olga04112912) December 19, 2022

THE BANNED TWEET

This tweet was censored for nearly two years. You can now hear this woman in Bologna, Italy talk about how CCP lockdowns ruined her life. She didn’t have any food for her 3-year-old. Lockdowns don’t work.

Lockdowns harmed children, the poor and the middle class. This tweet was censored by @Twitter for almost two years, but it can now be viewed again. Thank you @elonmusk. https://t.co/K5P8hHRO3c — Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff) December 22, 2022

ONENESS

Remembering the Fauci-Gates-Big Pharma Oneness:

THE BIGGEST KILL IN HISTORY

