Gov. DeSantis Gets His Grand Jury to Probe Vax Manufacturers – Watch the Clips

Florida’s Supreme Court has approved Governor Ron DeSantis’s request for a statewide grand jury to investigate mRNA COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

DeSantis announced earlier in December his petition for a statewide grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” in Florida concerning the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

“It is against the law to mislead and to misrepresent, particularly when you’re talking about the efficacy of a drug,” DeSantis said.

It’s a start!

Gov. DeSantis said, “Florida will hold the medical establishment accountable by:
  • Creating a grand jury to investigate mRNA shots & Big Pharma
  • Investigating cardiac-related deaths tied to the mRNA vaccine
  • Forming a Public Health Integrity Committee to oversee the medical establishment.”

He’s taking on an enormous force of media, drugmakers, politicians, and ideologues who have a serious investment in keeping the truth from being told. It is the biggest story in the world, shrouded in secrecy.

Dr. Ladapo explained recently that in one examination of 35 autopsies of people who died suddenly, four died of myocarditis. It is a type of myocarditis tied to mRNA. These types of deaths do not show up in CDC estimates.

THE BIGGEST STORY IN THE WORLD

We have peer-reviewed research that 1 in 100 people taking the Pfizer jab has a serious vaccine reaction. Professionals with unimpeachable credentials want the vaccine stopped immediately, pending further research.

Esteemed Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra said, “The original trial data [Pfizer]…which was reanalyzed…suggested one was more likely to get serious adverse effects from the vaccine than one was to be hospitalized from COVID.”

Excess deaths unrelated to COVID are growing.

“There is something pretty horrible going on!”

MORE ON THE BIGGEST IGNORED STORY IN THE WORLD

We now know the vaccine is linked to blood clotting.

The President of the International Vascular Society says to stop the vaccines now!

This sounds bad. Shouldn’t someone check this out?

THE BANNED TWEET

This tweet was censored for nearly two years. You can now hear this woman in Bologna, Italy talk about how CCP lockdowns ruined her life. She didn’t have any food for her 3-year-old. Lockdowns don’t work.

ONENESS
Remembering the Fauci-Gates-Big Pharma Oneness:

THE BIGGEST KILL IN HISTORY


