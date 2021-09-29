Gov DeSantis moves to protect Americans from Biden’s open borders crisis

M. Dowling
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a new lawsuit against the Biden administration over its catch and release illegal immigration policy.  It’s a violation of current immigration law.

The Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are among the defendants named in the complaint.

“We are in a situation where we have a disaster on the southern border. That’s been apparent for many, many months,” DeSantis told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

Tuesday’s lawsuit, filed by Florida Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody in Pensacola, Florida, federal court, states that — under “catch and release” – illegal aliens [don’t call them migrants] who are “illegally released” by the Biden administration are “arriving or will arrive in Florida, harming the State’s quasi-sovereign interests and forcing it to incur millions of dollars in expenses.”

As a result, the lawsuit deems unlawful both the release of undocumented immigrants subject to mandatory detention and the paroling of undocumented immigrants “without engaging in case-by-case adjudication or abiding by the other limits on that authority.”

The complaint also challenges what it characterizes as a failure “to serve charging documents or initiate removal proceedings” against “plainly inadmissible” undocumented immigrants being released into the US.

He also signed The Biden Border Crisis Executive Order.

