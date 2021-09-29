Liz Cheney will attempt to win election without her electorate, just $$$ & RINOs

















Liz Cheney is going to New Hampshire to get her political operation in order. She’s raising a lot of money from Republican Party establishment ‘icons’ that CNN calls ‘party elders.’

According to CNN, the Wyoming congresswoman is clearly exploring her political options and power well beyond her congressional district, even if she’s not talking openly about a run for president.

Could you imagine her as a president?

Cheney is attempting to win without her electorate. She wants to go with older party bosses and their money. What a scoundrel.

“I’ve never had a conversation with her about 2024,” said Eric Edelman, a former ambassador, Pentagon official, and adviser to former Vice President Dick Cheney. “If there was going to be a Never-Trump candidate, I can’t think of anyone better.”

Cheney’s immediate political goal is to retain her House seat from Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed primary challenger. To help, she is marshaling the forces of the pre-Trump GOP establishment.

HER SUPPORTERS ARE THE PEOPLE WE ARE TRYING TO GET RID OF

On October 18, former President George W. Bush will attend a fundraiser for Cheney in Dallas, co-hosted by former US Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison and top Bush campaign aides Karl Rove and Karen Hughes.

Former Republican House Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan also raised money for Cheney earlier this year. And on top of that, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sens. Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney have all donated to Cheney through their respective political action committees.

Oh ugh. These are Republicans who are helping to ruin the country.

Her fundraising hauls have been impressive for the standards of Wyoming’s at-large district — more than $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and nearly $1.9 million in the second, by far her two best fundraising performances ever.

Cheney’s political schedule is also drawing attention.

If he wins, she will devote herself to destroying Trump, Trump supporters, and anyone who crossed her.

