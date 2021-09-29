‘Zero cost’ inflation bill looks to go down in flames tomorrow – hopefully

















The ‘zero cost’ $3.5 trillion socialist ‘human infrastructure’ bill is actually about $5.5 trillion. It also turns the US into a welfare/socialist state. For example, Pelosi added things like a fine on businesses that allow unvaxxed employees to continue. The fines are set up for bankrupting people and range from up to $70,000 to $700,000 per incident.

The entire bill is freebies for all, including foreigners who pop in illegally.

Even Biden’s government analysts say the bill adds to the deficit and inflation, but the lies continue.

The bill has triggered a battle between radical Democrats and not-as-radical Democrats Kirsten Synema and Joe Manchin. Last night was supposed to bring the two camps together but nothing happened.

“My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars,” Biden tweeted. “Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America. And it adds zero dollars to the national debt.” Cory Booker said the same and now Pelosi. It’s their new talking point because they think you’re stupid. The bill is now facing its Waterloo so keep praying. They did not come up with a “framework.” Watch Pelosi lie:

NOW – Pelosi repeats Biden’s claim that the “dollar amount” of the massive $3.5 trillion spending bill “is zero”.pic.twitter.com/YBa1zXJzoo — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 29, 2021

THE BATTLE OF THE LEFTIES AND THE VERY LEFTIES

Last week Sinema allegedly threatened to walk away from reconciliation if the bipartisan bill doesn’t pass tomorrow as scheduled. Politico says today that she told Biden she still wants House progressives to go first. The commies might give in if this report is true or they lose it all.

The progressives [communists and socialists] are infuriated. They are mostly concentrating on Sinema. Manchin is in a state that went heavily for Donald Trump and he’s worried about inflation.

Sinema won in a state that did not support Donald Trump so they have less sympathy for her.

“Manchin has always been reasonable,” progressive communista Ro Khanna told reporters yesterday. “At the end of the day, he’ll do what’s needed for the party, he always has.” But he called it “insane” that Sinema, from 50/50 Arizona won’t at least name a topline number for reconciliation so that progressives know what she’ll accept.

Manchin pretends he’s a moderate but almost always gives in, and always gives in on major issues.

Biden keeps trying to coax Manchin and Sinema into agreeing up front to a framework on reconciliation that he can then bring to communistas in the House as reassurance that reconciliation is going to happen eventually — if only they pass the bipartisan bill. But to reach that framework, Sinema would have to reverse herself on withholding specifics on the mega-bill until after the bipartisan bill passes. Can she withstand the pressure?

Even with a framework, that doesn’t mean Pelosi will settle. She wants a bill.

Any of this could change on a dime but right now the bil looks like it will die tomorrow, only to be brought back to life at any time.

Senate Republicans and business groups are lobbying ‘centrist’ House Republicans to vote with Pelosi and pass the bill. If they are willing to pass a massive deficit bill that makes us into a welfare/socialist state, they are not centrists, but they are traitors to Republican beliefs they claim to have.

Related















