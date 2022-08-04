DOJ Charges 4 Officers in Breonna Taylor Raid Despite the Facts

According to the AP, Merrick Garland’s Injustice Department in Louisville has charged four officers in the Breonna Taylor case. They are falling back on the usual civil rights violation charges. This is a baseless case and it’s political.

Federal charges against former officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison, Kelly Goodlett, and Sgt. Kyle Meany were announced by U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland on Thursday.

Garland said federal officials “share but cannot fully imagine the grief” felt by Taylor’s family.

“Breonna Taylor should be alive today,” he said.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker, was killed by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while executing the search warrant. Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot that hit one of the officers as they came through the door, and they returned fire, striking Taylor multiple times. The officer was also shot after the boyfriend opened fire. The officers announced their intentions loudly despite having a no-knock warrant. The boyfriend claimed he didn’t know they were the police.

One officer – Hankison – shot four times, and one bullet went astray into the next apartment. His bosses fired him, claiming he was dishonest and violated standards. He had been charged and was acquitted by a jury.

Black Lives Matter has strongly advocated for these arrests.

We covered this case extensively, including the evidence indicating she was knee-deep in the drug-dealing business. After one drug incident, she was fired from the medical field and can’t be rehired.

Read more here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and more if you search the site.

Watch for an overview and some incriminating details:

Related