Proud Boys’ Trial Halted Over Shocking Revelations

Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola are on trial for seditious conspiracy. The trial was halted today, and it looks like the trial is a complete fraud over some very shocking revelations.

The feds’ prosecution of the Proud Boys was put on hold today after unintentionally leaked chat logs from FBI Special Agent Nicole Miller exposed her boss ordering her to “destroy” “338 items of evidence.”

The documents also suggest Miller failed to reveal relevant communications to the defense, such as potentially spying on privileged attorney-client communications. Another agent asked her to “edit out that I was present” during a meeting with a Confidential Human Source Informant.

Destroying potentially exculpatory evidence and hiding and doctoring evidence suggests a thoroughly corrupt, untrustworthy government weaponized to persecute political opponents.

It looks like the Feds want to hide the evidence as they claim some of the evidence might be “classified.” Politico carried the story titled, ‘Spill’ of classified info derails Proud Boys trial. They played it down, but people reading it should be able to understand what is going on here.

Proud Boy Ethan Nordean’s attorneys shared in a filing that Special Agent Nicole Miller, as part of her testimony, bundled some requested documents. What the FBI didn’t realize is thousands of hidden documents were also included.

Among other revelations in the leaked texts, the FBI agents questioned whether they could make out a valid “conspiracy and not make a fool of ourselves.”

There is also evidence the FBI spied on confidential attorney-client communications.

“Federal prosecutors inadvertently disclosed likely classified material to Proud Boys defense attorneys; Justice Department officials indicated Thursday, a snafu that has derailed — for at least a full day — the most important trial to emerge from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.”

Conveniently, they can hide anything under the category “classified,” even exculpatory evidence. A shocking, exculpatory revelation is now called a “snafu.”

The trial has come to a stop.

