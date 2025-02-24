Gov. DeSantis Wants to Eliminate Property Tax

M Dowling
Governor DeSantis is pushing to eliminate property taxes in Florida. They should be canceled. The government has taken away home ownership with these taxes. They own our homes if we don’t pay the taxes. They can raise the taxes enough to steal a house from under people.

You bought the land and the home, and you’ve paid taxes over and over, but you still have to pay taxes?


