Gov. DeSantis Wants to Eliminate Property Tax

Governor DeSantis is pushing to eliminate property taxes in Florida. They should be canceled. The government has taken away home ownership with these taxes. They own our homes if we don’t pay the taxes. They can raise the taxes enough to steal a house from under people.

You bought the land and the home, and you’ve paid taxes over and over, but you still have to pay taxes?

HOLY MOLY! Governor DeSantis is now pushing to eliminate property taxes in Florida. Property tax is the most despicable thing ever. Paying the government to own your home is absurdity. If he succeeds, the entire country will change forever.pic.twitter.com/xYNVHPvPaz — George (@BehizyTweets) February 24, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email