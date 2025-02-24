James Carville Says Dems Are Poised to Rule for 40 Years

James Carville is a feisty 80-year-old Democrat strategist who is largely responsible for Bill Clinton’s success. He claims the Trump administration is in the “midst of a collapse” and will crumble within four to six weeks.

Carville told Democrats to play “possum,” stay out of the way, and let Republicans implode as President Trump plows ahead with his dramatic overhaul of the federal government.

“What I have said very publicly is that Democrats need to play possum. This whole thing is collapsing,” Carville mused to Mediaite founder Dan Abrams.

A lot of his predictions fail.

He thinks Democrats are poised to be the dominant party for 40 years. Perish that thought. If that were true, we’d all be communists.

He thinks the administration has 30 days, as he mentions Trump’s decreasing poll numbers.

He called Progressive Democrats useless with their rallies and activism.

On the Republican side, there are some very weak Republicans and some left-wing Republicans, but they’re in it too deep. It’s not likely they can get out of it.

What do you think?

DOGE Is Getting More Popular

Donald Trump’s popularity is still running ten points higher than last time. People want regulations cut. Three-quarters of Americans want spending and tax cuts. The media is trying to say all the waste and fraud found is a lie. Meanwhile, the GAO and CBO have found at least $500 billion in waste and fraud, and throw in another $400 billion for PPP, COVID-19, and handouts, and you have a lot of money.

Watch for more:

