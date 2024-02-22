Gov. Fakir Hochul’s Latest Steaming Hot Shamtastic Lie

Having worked closely with former Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, I can tell you he does not curse. However, he’s right; there is no way to sugarcoat what this lying female says in the sh*t-clip below.

“The migrants who came here – they came for a better life,” Hochul said, suggesting every single illegal came for a job. “They came here for a job, but our city and its resources are absolutely overwhelmed. We need a break I’m working to get people jobs. They’re here – I’m going to make them work and get them jobs, but until then, we need some relief at the border.

“And those Republicans, even in one state like New York, ten of them can make this happen, and if they don’t, this will be a wedge issue at forceful issue against them. Remember as well, so I’m putting them on notice; you broke it. You now own it,” she declared outrageously.

WOW, just WOW.

Former gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin wrote:

“There’s nothing to sugarcoat here. Kathy Hochul is completely full of shit. After she publicly called on foreigners to illegally enter the country and come to NY, is she now calling on Biden to use any of his current powers to shut the border? Nope!

“Is she trying to end any of NY’s sanctuary state policies? Quite the opposite! Is she looking for NYC to end any of its sanctuary city policies? Absolutely not! Is she demanding the border wall construction be finished? Of course not! Is she demanding that Biden bring back Remain in Mexico? No way! Does she want Biden to end catch and release? Silence yet again!

“She’s just a totally dishonest Dem hack trying to push out her next big lie by the hour.”

This lie is outlandish. She is probably thinking about the lie that Democrats spread about our immigration laws being broken. They broke them so they could fix them by giving all these unvetted foreigners mass amnesty and the right to vote. That way, Democrats have one-party rule. They’re tyrants, so one-party would not be pretty. We must fight against this.

