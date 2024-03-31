Happy Easter to Everyone But Joe Biden

Happy Easter from the Satanic Swamp

There is no point in saying Happy Easter to Joe. He is obviously a heathen and only Happy Visible Trans Day works for him. Biden didn’t declare Easter as Trans Visibility Day. He decided to celebrate it because it was on Easter this year. Gov. Hochul did the same and had all the monuments in New York lit for trans, not Christians.

That is blasphemy and sacrilegious in my religion — pre-this pope, at least. This hurts transgenders in the eyes of Christians, but the White House and Albany do not care.

In 2009, a relatively unknown activist named Rachel Crandell in Michigan declared – on his/her? own – to make March 31 International Transgender Visibility Day. Gov. Hochul, Joe Biden, and the rest of the lunatics behind the curtain, Barack, George, Hillary, et cetera, decided Easter was the day to proclaim it and make it a thing. They hurt the LGBTs when they do things like this.

A statement from Trump’s campaign called Biden’s proclamation “blasphemous” and “appalling.” Trump demanded an apology from Biden and the White House.

“It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event and formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’ Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith. We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and the White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X.

“Biden and the Democrats decided Easter – the Holy Day of our Savior’s Resurrection – as transgender day of visibility. There is no length Biden and the Democrats won’t go to to mock your faith, and to thumb his nose at God. We know that Christ is King and God will not be mocked, just like we know Joe Biden isn’t really the one calling the shots in the White House. Psalm 37:13: ‘but the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he knows their day is coming.’”

WE SEE YOU

“This is a direct assault on Christianity. It’s evident the left is determined to undermine our religion and traditions,” Tennessee Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger wrote on X. “This isn’t just blatant disregard, it’s intentional.”

Republican Congressman Alex Mooney, who is running for Senate, blasted Biden for the “coincidence on the timing.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, the former presidential candidate, posted,” Joe Biden just proclaimed that ‘Transgender Visibility Day’ is on Sunday, March 31st. I wonder how he came up with that date.”

Ian Miles Cheong Weighed In

A LITTLE HUMOR

WE CAN’T MISS YOU

National Guard children can’t put religious symbols on Easter Eggs for the White House contest, but this is fine.


Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
16 seconds ago

A mentally Ill fake president with dementia.

