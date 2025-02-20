Gov. Hochul to Remove Mayor Adams Power Over Illegal Migrants

CBS News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul will curtail the powers of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. She plans to take some of his power away and turn it over to the very far-left City Council and the comptroller.

She will let these officials go around him and take legal action against Donald Trump. In other words, Hochul wants to keep all the illegal alien criminals in the city.

Gov. Hochul won’t remove him but might at a later date.

The far-left governor plans three new actions to counteract the quid pro quo accusations, especially in immigration enforcement.

Hochul will appoint an independent inspector general to oversee Department of Investigation cases looking into corruption in the Adams administration. She is also expected to move to empower the City Council, comptroller, and public advocate to be able to sue the Trump administration without having to go through the city’s Corporation Counsel, which is run by the mayor’s office. Finally, Hochul is expected to grant new funds to the state comptroller for oversight.

The public advocate, Jumaane Williams, is a communist in terms of his actions who supports open borders.

Sadly, New York City is going to keep their Tren de Aragua and MS-13 criminals who now control the illegal migrant shelters in the city.

