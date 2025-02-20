Kash Patel Is Director of FBI! Two Republicans Defected

By
M Dowling
-
3
81

The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to confirm attorney Kash Patel as Director of the FBI.

Patel served during Trump’s first administration as senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council. From 2020 to 2021, Patel served as the chief of staff for acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, from 2020-2021.

Patel’s nomination was confirmed in a 51-49 vote, with two RINO Republicans voting against him: Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.


