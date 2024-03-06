Hate & Bias Crime Hotline in the Hands of Washington Dems

The state of Washington is attacking hate and bias crimes with a hotline. It’s probably well-intentioned, but the far left always goes to extremes. How are they going to define a hate or bias incident? Is it going to be someone condemning abortion or complaining about CRT?

Senate Bill 5427, which creates a hotline to report hate crimes and bias incidents, passed the far-left Democrat State House on Wednesday and was opposed by most Republicans.

It gives the Attorney General’s office the power to “oversee a hate crimes and bias incidents hotline” staffed during business hours and dedicated to assisting people who have been allegedly targeted or affected by hate crimes and bias incidents

There is money involved. They plan to make the culprits fork over $2000 for each hate or bias crime. That will lure people into reporting fake crimes.

According to Fox News, in 2019, state Democrats adjusted the definition of hate crimes to include when a perpetrator “…intentionally or maliciously causes physical harm to another person based on race, sex, sexual orientation, religion, nationality, and other identities,” making it a Class C felony, punishable by up to 5 years in jail and/or a $100,000 fine.

The government could easily abuse that, and now they’re inviting more reports. People can report legitimate cases to the police.

It’s a dangerous idea in the hands of the Democrat government. Democrats could use it to shut down the free speech of people they don’t want to hear from.

I don’t know where you would begin with the anti-Semitic comments; they’re coming from the right and left.

LET’S PLAY@washdems are excited about SB 5427 giving the AG’s office power to “oversee a hate crimes and bias incidents hotline staffed during business hours and dedicated to assisting people who have been targeted or affected by hate crimes and bias incidents” This picture… pic.twitter.com/GrfBZ3FmGY — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) March 4, 2024

