Gov. Hochul Will Cooperate in Deporting Criminal Aliens

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she will cooperate with the Trump administration in the deportation of immigrants with criminal records.

Hochul insisted she supports legal immigrants but stated she would be proactive in calling ICE for those who break the law.

This policy shift has some saying she’s trying to cozy up to Donald Trump; others believe she is being pragmatic. Maybe it’s both.

The election must have shown Democrats that they went up the wrong path with open borders.

“Someone breaks the law, I’ll be the first one to call up ICE and say, ‘get them out of here,’” Hochul said. Stunning change! Of course, she pretended the immigration system was broken, which is code for we need to give all illegals citizenship so they can vote for Democrats.

NEW: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will personally call ICE to deport illegal criminal aliens, tells people to come to America legally. Remarkable. “If someone breaks the law, I’ll be the first one to call up ICE and say, ‘Get them out of here.'”pic.twitter.com/uY462WYLcu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 30, 2024

Democrats wanted illegal migrants deported before they found out they were voting for them. Democrats wanting these criminals was always a mystery. Now, they don’t them all that much. They realize the gangs like Tren de Aragua are destroying their image.

However, anyone who came illegally should be deported.

Hillary Clinton in 2008: ‘If They’ve Committed a Crime Deport Them’ pic.twitter.com/KOnT2sQ5T9 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 30, 2024

