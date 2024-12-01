Mexican Cartels Are Planning to Kill Donald Trump

According to KNewz, Donald Trump is under a “credible threat” from the Mexican cartels now in control of the border and most large American cities. He has Democrat radicals, Iranians, and now cartels trying to kill him.

Trump threatens their multi-billion dollar drug and human trafficking operations. They are allegedly plotting to kill him because of it.

Law enforcement in Mexico and the US picked up chats on the Telegram channel. It is used by criminals and terrorists across the world to communicate their evil plans.

A Washington D.C. investigator told KNewz: “Trump is on a Mexican hit list. The guy means business and is gonna move fast to shut out the immigrants and the drugs flowing from Mexico to the US.

“And that means a massive loss of business for the cartels down South. There has been a lot of chatter picked up by ourselves and our partners in Mexico about a plot to take out Mr. Trump because the criminals know this would stall the plan to seal the border. No one gets things done like Trump, so without Trump, the threat to their billions of dollars greatly recedes. This is a credible threat.”

It’s probably true. Why wouldn’t it be? He threatens their empire. President Trump has talked of declaring them terrorists and using every weapon at his disposal to destroy them. He’s their existential threat. Border Czar Tom Homan and his family are also under death threats.

