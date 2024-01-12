Gov. Hochul’s State of the State Manifesto Kills Freedom

New York Governor Hochul’s State of the State manifesto would make any big government ideologue proud. In the end, it is the most freedom-robbing agenda ever launched in New York while posing as the opposite.

High on her agenda is housing. As unvetted illegal aliens pour into the country, Governor Hochul sees the need for more housing for the future Democrat voters.

She’s subtly attacking zoning laws. This will affect the suburbs. Hochul wants to turn suburbs and rural areas into cities by arranging for 800,000 new homes.

She will lift the FAR cap (floor-to-area ratio), legalize existing basement and cellar apartments, and build government homes on government lands. The government isn’t supposed to own land. It’s the camel’s nose under the tent.

If you look carefully, her State of the State agenda for New York reads like a Communist Party USA agenda. To name a few:

Equitable gas systems, funding immigrant businesses, establishing an office of gun violence (not gang violence), “fair” buy now, pay later loans, expanding free medical care, more consumer protection, subsidizing solar until they don’t, push Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA ®) by having every senior apply, push SNAP (food stamps), boosting college student voter participation by having SUNY and CUNY [far-left schools] provide information about voter registration in various campus information packets, give huge sums of money to their voter base for nutrition and child care, strengthen abortion programs, grow New York’s bioeconomy, support UN 2030 agenda blue food transformation, push the One Health approach which gives government control of food and health.

Hochul is turning New York into a communist state before your eyes.

Governor Kathy Hochul gave her annual State of the State address this week. Everyone agrees that there is an urgent need to get more housing online immediately. While major opportunities to increase supply were left unaddressed, Governor Hochul has come out in support of some… pic.twitter.com/Ii3sbFkJfa — CHIP NYC (@nyc_chip) January 10, 2024

