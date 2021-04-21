Gov Kristi Noem vows to NOT allow resettlement in her state

Governor Kristi Noem has vowed to not allow illegal alien resettlement in her state of South Dakota. Why aren’t all blue governors saying the same thing?
She has determined that this President is “making our country unsafe.” People on the terrorist watchlist are getting into this country and they are not getting into South Dakota.
Governor Noem wouldn’t put it past this administration to violate the law and not notify governors but governors need to get together and demand the administration stop them.
Watch:
