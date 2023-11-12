Gov Newsom Creates a Potemkin Village for Xi

Gov. Gavin Newsom invited President Xi to California while visiting China and one of his donors. Xi accepted the offer, and Newsom decided to prepare for the visit by establishing a Potemkin Village. Does he think Xi won’t hear about this?

He has crews cleaning up the streets and removing all the homeless people and their tents, which he won’t do for the residents. He cleaned out all the drug addicts and the open-air drug markets. The illegal aliens and other transients are also gone. They went to somewhere else in the city.

They’ll be back!

The fact that Xi is coming tells me he’d like him to be president one day. They have like values, and Newsom would be easily manipulated. Xi has his number.

San Francisco’s homeless population was entirely cleared out for Xi Jinping. The government can easily fix our cities overnight. It just doesn’t want to.pic.twitter.com/tBGmWCbwtX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2023

